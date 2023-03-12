Car owners learn the true value of their vehicles at live auction

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The Casa Auto Group hosted an ACV Live Auction Event in an effort to educate car owners on the true value of their vehicle.

Car owners in attendance spoke with auction organizers and dealership staff and learned what dealers across the country would pay for their vehicle.

It is an appraisal process that takes a few minutes and result if fair and competitive prices.

"We're trying to do two things for the community. Number one is we want to educate El Pasoans as far as what their vehicle is worth in real time," said Dylan Bryan, Casa Nissan used car manager. "Second we're trying to be able to broaden their reach and expose them to different markets."

The Casa Automotive Group is family-owned and operated for over 50 years in the borderland area.

Bryan mentions the extreme highs and lows the automotive market has seen in the past few years and how that inspired the auto group to host such an event.