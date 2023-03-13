One of two suspects in custody after stabbing in Las Cruces, police say

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- One person is in custody after a stabbing on the corner of Idaho and El Paseo, Las Cruces Police said Monday.

Police confirmed to ABC-7 that one person was stabbed, their condition is unknown. One of two suspects is in custody.

Our crews witnessed one person being taken away in an ambulance.

Police are on the scene and the Walgreens on the corner of Idaho and Paseo is taped off. Police are advising you avoid the area.