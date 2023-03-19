Kern Place residents outraged, in fear over increased violence in neighborhood

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Residents of Kern Place are outraged after a second fearful night of waking up to gunshots in four months.

"It was very scary. It woke us up. You know, the first thing we heard were the tires squealing and the first shots," said Roger Davie, who lives on the intersection where an alleged shootout took place Friday. "All of a sudden, we hear the 'boom, boom, boom, boom!' Tire squealing again and realize that they were still having a shootout at the intersection here right in the middle of Kern place."

Davie told ABC-7 he thinks this is becoming a serious problem, and blames the entertainment district full of bars on Cincinnati street."

"I think the idea of creating this this entertainment district originally was we would have restaurants and for people to go and and to be entertained by restaurants... but not what it's created in that it's people going out till two o'clock in the morning, getting drunk, gangs showing up, fights going on, which is really what I think we've had happened down here," said Davie.

Along with other residents, Davie is calling on city council to do something to address the ongoing and increasing violence they say they're seeing in their neighborhood.

"The city council needs to start shutting these bars down at midnight. The city council needs to stand up to these bar owners and they need to tell them, no, we're going to shut down at midnight and we're going to create an entertainment zone that we originally thought we would have," said Davie.

Davie also said he has faith in city council and Mayor Oscar Leeser in that they will take action.