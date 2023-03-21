Skip to Content
Juarez authorities discuss possible new migrant surge and shelter

Heriberto Perez, KVIA.

JUAREZ, Chihuahua -- Juarez officials are planning to open a new shelter in the "Anapra" area with more migrants coming to the border.

Since last week, more migrants have arrived in Juarez by train, increasing the capacity at the city's and federal government's shelters in our sister city.

ABC-7 spoke with the city's Director of human rights, which oversees the government shelters. The city shelter is at 80 percent capacity, and the federal government one can be full soon.

If more migrants continue to arrive, a new shelter will be set up at a Juarez fire station that can host around one hundred migrants if necessary.

Heriberto Perez

Heriberto Perez Lara reports for ABC-7 on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border.

