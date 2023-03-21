LCPD urges Hyundai and Kia owners to contact their dealer about new software that will help prevent theft

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- If you own a Hyundai or a Kia, the Las Cruces Police Department is urging you to contact your dealer about a software upgrade that may help prevent thefts.

Back in February, ABC-7 learned that State Farm would not be writing insurance policies for some Hyundai and Kia models, particularly those that require a key for ignition. According to police, those cars were able to be started by thieves without a key. But now, car manufacturers are issuing a fix to that, requiring a key to be in the ignition for the car to start.

The new software will also extend the car's alarm from 30 seconds to 60 seconds.

LCPD said that 28 Hyundais and 21 Kias were stolen in 2022. 36 of those cars were found a returned back to their owners.