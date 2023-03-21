Women in service: challenges and perseverance

HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, New Mexico (KVIA) -- During women's history month, women in the military are sharing their experiences.

Chief Master Sgt. Erreca Berry and Major Brittany "Blitz" Trimble were both inspired by their fathers' military service. But when they joined, they faced challenges that they fathers didn't.

"I had to work really hard early on to find mentors, specifically female mentors," said Major Trimble. "Gear fit issues. So a lot of the aircrew flight equipment that we used to fly, our oxygen mask, our harness, our suit, those were designed around, you know, five foot ten dudes."

But both women say they've found support in their fellow service members.

"I was really pleasantly surprised that I found the community incredibly tight knit and supportive. So from the perspective of You're the only female on the squadron, that was more of a kind of an external label," said Major Trimble, "I never felt like it defined who I was in the squadron, and I felt much more like my role as a flight commander or as a an F-16 instructor. I felt those titles define me more."

And through the challenges, they say they've found it best never to make excuses.

"As a as a female, they're going to want to help you. Hey, let me help you carry your bags. Let me help you build this. Let me help you do that. If you're capable and you're competent, you want to prove your worth, hold your own bags," said Chief Master Sgt. Berry, "But remember that you're not alone. You have a voice and you are important. You got to stay true to yourself. And you need to remember not to shrink yourself to make other people feel comfortable in your space."