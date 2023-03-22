Louis Tomlinson’s ‘All of Those Voices’ Documentary in cinemas worldwide

EL PASO, Texas--- Since One Direction's indefinite hiatus in 2016, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik have all taken very different paths.

Now one member of the world-renowned band, Louis Tomlinson, is ready to talk about his experience after leaving the group, with a new documentary titled "Louis Tomlinson: All of Those Voices".

The new documentary shows the singer-songwriter's journey from former One Direction member to solo artist, featuring home movies and behind-the-scenes access to Tomlinson's life and career.

Tomlinson announced the new documentary back in February, after revealing that he had been working on the film “for years”.

The documentary debuts in a limited theatrical run on March 22nd at select Cinemark locations.

Cinemark Cielo Vista Mall 14 and XD will have a showing Wednesday at 7pm and Saturday at 3pm.

Cinemark 20 XD and ScreenX will have showings Wednesday at 7pm, 7:10pm, and 7:20pm. They will also have a showing on Thursday at 7pm, Friday at 3pm, Saturday at 3pm and 3:20pm.

For more information and yo purchase tickets visit: https://www.cinemark.com/theatres