Skip to Content
News
By
Published 11:36 AM

Juarez bullfights season scrapped; businesses and entertainment brace for impact

Heriberto Perez, KVIA.

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Earlier this month, Juarez Mayor Cruz Pérez Cuéllar announced this year, the Borderland won't have "corridas de toros."

According to puentelibre.mx, a Juarez media outlet, Mayor Pérez Cuéllar said no permits were issued this year for bullfights.

Last year, Mayor Pérez Cuéllar denied the permit to conduct "corridas" during Easter because he considers them animal abuse.

ABC-7 spoke with some businesses around the "Plaza de Toros" in Downtown Juarez, and they said it will affect them because they are used to hosting these types of events.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Heriberto Perez

Heriberto Perez Lara reports for ABC-7 on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content