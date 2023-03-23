Juarez bullfights season scrapped; businesses and entertainment brace for impact

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Earlier this month, Juarez Mayor Cruz Pérez Cuéllar announced this year, the Borderland won't have "corridas de toros."

According to puentelibre.mx, a Juarez media outlet, Mayor Pérez Cuéllar said no permits were issued this year for bullfights.

Last year, Mayor Pérez Cuéllar denied the permit to conduct "corridas" during Easter because he considers them animal abuse.

ABC-7 spoke with some businesses around the "Plaza de Toros" in Downtown Juarez, and they said it will affect them because they are used to hosting these types of events.