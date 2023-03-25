Skip to Content
Concrete and rags led to blockage, wastewater overflow

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Water crews discovered large amounts of concrete and rags clogging a wastewater line in West El Paso Tuesday evening.

It was in a non-residential area, crews had to cut open the pipe to remove the items blocking the flow.

About 24,000 gallons spilled according to EPWater. Crews had to plug a manhole cover in the area to divert those thousand of gallons of wastewater. About ten-percent made its way to the Rio Grande through a second stormwater drain and was fully contained.

