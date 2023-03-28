A look inside of Amazon’s Fulfillment Center in Far East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- If you order items on amazon -- there's a chance it's coming to you from the massive fulfillment center in far east El Paso.

On Tuesday, Amazon opened its warehouse doors to reporters.

KVIA followed the path all the products take, from the time they're brought here by vendors, to the time they're shipped to your door.

The center became operational in November 2021 -- when the nation was still in the grips of the Covid-19 pandemic, and when shoppers were acclimating to ordering online.

The 2.5 million-square-foot facility is one of 400 fulfillment centers globally.

Fulfillment center general manager Jon Kot - who is an El Pasoan and graduated from Franklin High School - says he thinks automation complements the human hand.

"It's about safety and making things faster for the customer." Kot said.

He said the center's employees start at 15 dollars an hour and have an opportunity for pay increases after 6 months. They get full benefits, 20 days of paid family leave and they offer an opportunity for employees to have college paid by amazon.