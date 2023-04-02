ABC-7 Xtra: Recreational cannabis sales in New Mexico, one year later

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- New Mexico celebrates one year since recreational marijuana sales became legal.

Medical marijuana use in New Mexico has been in that state since 2007.

Since the start of recreational marijuana sales, dispensaries have been popping up all over Sunland Park, with almost seven dispensaries in a one-mile radius.

And sales have been soaring.

The state recorded an estimated $440 million in sales, and taxes from those sales are pouring in.

Sunday on ABC-7 Xtra, host Saul Saenz examines how New Mexico residents are benefiting from recreational marijuana sales.

Saul also talks to one woman who made it her mission to help one person by cultivating cannabis, and preparing it for medicinal use, which she can legally do under the new law signed one year ago.

Watch Xtra, Sunday at 10;35 after ABC-7 weekend.