Singing, ceremonies and straw hats: Olympics opening ceremony in Tahiti centers Polynesian culture

PAPARA, Tahiti (AP) — Tahitian dancers in palm leaf skirts mingled with surfers, locals and tourists as the opening ceremony for the Games commenced in French Polynesia on Friday morning, some 10,000 miles away from Paris. Steps from the ocean and near the lush green mountains of Tahiti, the event was heavily focused on Polynesian culture. Visitors were welcome with Tahitian singing, dancing and ceremonies. It was announced that the surfing competition would start the following day. The competition will take place on the world-famous waves of Teahupo’o, setting the Olympic record for the competition held furthest away from a host city.

