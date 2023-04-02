Las Cruces woman starts cannabis business to help her veteran husband with seizures

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) - One Las Cruces woman says she has learned many lessons in the time recreational cannabis sales have been legal.

April 1 was the first anniversary since New Mexico Governor signed the bill into law, allowing adults to purchase cannabis at dispensaries in the state.

Corina Cuellar started making cannabis products to help her husband who is battling a traumatic brain injury.

"My husband being a veteran was having seizures and pains and he just didn't wanna be on all the narcotics," said Cuellar. "And the medications for the seizures were helping but they weren't solving the problem. He was having 14 seizures a day."

Cuellar is an attorney by profession and became more involved when her husband enrolled in New Mexico's medical cannabis program.

In the program, he went from experiencing 14 seizures a day to just 4 in a week. Cuellar figured she could better monitor what is in the products if she made it herself, and so Cannaful Creations was born.

"It's really given him his life back I mean even without the opiates and stuff like that he's able to be a dad to our kids. He's able to function," added Cuellar.

Her product has helped other people too.

"You just wanna help when you see the benefits of it, when you see people who have hip surgery and knee surgery and they tell you that what you make is all that they use, that they didn't have to do the opiates," Cuellar said.

One of her goals is to host a drive where she can share her products with veterans.

Cuellar is also looking forward to giving back to the community.