El Dorado High School Students to join in nationwide school walkouts

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso High School students will be joining a nationwide walkout as part of a call for action in the wake of the mass shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville, TN.

El Dorado High School students will be participating, according to a spokesperson from Everytown for Gun Safety Action Fund.

The spokesperson did not mention other students from different schools set to participate, but ABC-7 has seen social media posts suggesting other student bodies may also walk out.

The deadly shooting in Nashville killed six people.