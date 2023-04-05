Skip to Content
today at 11:47 AM
El Dorado High School Students to join in nationwide school walkouts

KVIA

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso High School students will be joining a nationwide walkout as part of a call for action in the wake of the mass shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville, TN.

El Dorado High School students will be participating, according to a spokesperson from Everytown for Gun Safety Action Fund.

The spokesperson did not mention other students from different schools set to participate, but ABC-7 has seen social media posts suggesting other student bodies may also walk out.

The deadly shooting in Nashville killed six people.

Samuel Harasimowicz

Sam Harasimowicz is a reporter, producer and one of the anchors of ABC-7’s weekend evening news programs

