April 7, 2023 9:48 AM
El Paso Parks not allowing confetti eggs for Easter weekend

EL PASO, Texas— As the Easter holiday weekend approaches, the El Paso Parks and Recreation Departments reminds the public to help keep parks clean.

Traditionally, the Easter holiday weekend is the busiest for the more than 300 City parks as families and large groups gather to celebrate. To keep parks clean, additional trash bins will be placed in City parks and additional staff will be working through the weekend.

In previous years, it has taken the Parks and Maintenance departments three to four days to get rid of trash left behind by users on Easter Sunday.

Visitors are encouraged to bring their own trash bags to pick-up after Easter activities. This year, confetti-filled eggs are not allowed due to confetti debris being left in parks with the confetti getting stuck in grass blades for months. Pets are welcome at City Parks, but pet owners are reminded to pick-up pet waste and keep pets on a leash.

The following park rules should be kept in mind when visiting a City park:

·        The simple rule “leave it better than you found it” applies to all park users

·        Vehicles are not allowed to drive onto grass or landscaping

·        Trash should be put in a trash bag and left in a trash bin and not left in grocery bags or empty boxes on the ground

·        Charcoal should not be left on the ground, grass or by trees. Charcoal should be put in a proper receptacle and disposed of properly or taken home

·        Alcoholic beverages and smoking (including e-cigarettes) are not allowed

·        City ordinance violators should be reported to the police immediately.

For more information on the Parks and Recreation Department, visit www.elpasotexas.gov/parks.

