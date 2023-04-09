Police need your help locating a missing El Paso woman

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Michelle Angela Morales-Nakaza, 32, has been missing since March 27.

El Paso Police are asking for the public's help to locate Morales who is described as being 5'1" tall and about 95 pounds. .

She was last seen at the Baskin Robbins on Edgemere in the evening.

Police say a Hispanic man possibly picker her up in a white Totoya Camry.

If you have any information, please call police at 915-832-4400 or if you prefer to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 915-566-TIPS (8477).