New Mexico expands access to early childhood education

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) - State legislators have approved additional funding for New Mexico Pre-K services, allowing for a 40% expansion of the program, and adding 7,000 new prekindergarten slots statewide. The increased funding comes from the state’s general fund and the Land Grant Permanent Fund, approved through a constitutional amendment in 2022.



Governor Lujan Grisham praised the expansion efforts during her State of the State address and recommended a $20 million increase in the budget for the fiscal year 2024. The expansion will also allow schools to serve 3-year-olds, which was not previously allowed. New Mexico Pre-K providers will be able to expand operations with the additional funding, including longer school days, more days of education per year, and enhanced curriculum and professional development for teachers. The changes will also provide pay parity with the state’s K-12 educators.



The goal is to reach at least 75% of 4-year-olds in the state with the latest expansion. More than 60% of 3-year-olds cannot access New Mexico Pre-K or Head Start programs, which likely means those families are currently paying out-of-pocket for their childcare needs. The expansion will likely close that gap. In Las Cruces, 73% of 4-year-olds currently have access to Pre-K services.