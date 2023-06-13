Four hikers rescued from treacherous Organ Mountain trail

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Four separate rescue teams worked together to rescue four hikers off the side of the Organ Mountains Monday.

The hikers were trekking across rough terrain on the west face of the mountain when they became stranded.

Just after 11:30 a.m., the Las Cruces Fire Department Technical Rescue Team, Mesilla Valley Search and Rescue, Organ Mountain Search and Rescue, and New Mexico State Police traveled up to the hikers, who were stuck on a rocky ledge leading to The Needle. Rescue teams say the four hikers had left the trail to reach the point.

Rescue teams used a drone to find the hikers. It took them about seven hours to get to the hikers. Everyone finally made it down the mountain by 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. No one was injured.

The LCFD Technical Rescue Team has already helped with six rescues on the Organ Mountains so far this year. They helped with three rescues in 2022.

The hike to The Needle is extremely steep, according to LCFD. The trail up is classified as very difficult.