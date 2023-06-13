Skip to Content
Las Cruces police seeking additional victims of former daycare worker accused of abuse

Dona Ana County Detention Center
By
Published 5:01 PM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces police are seeking additional potential victims of a daycare employee accused of abusing a 3-year-old boy with autism.

59-year-old Angie Flores was arrested last week on two felony child abuse charges. She used to work at Discovery Child Development Center, located on the 900 block of Walnut Street in Las Cruces.

Police accuse Flores of using excessive force against the 3-year-old boy. Flores was released from jail and no longer works at the daycare.

If you or someone you know has a similar allegation against Flores or other daycare workers, Las Cruces Police are asking that you call them at (575)-526-0795.

Emma Hoggard

