Violent week in Juarez leaves one baby dead and a child injured

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Two separate shootings left a six-month-old baby and a 17-year-old dead inside of a house, and the other left a six-year-old child injured.

According to the state's attorney general, the first shooting occurred on Sunday. Officials say the suspects are part of a criminal group. Chihuahua State Police arrested one suspect.

The second shooting happened on Monday afternoon. Officials say the victim was riding with his parents in a car when he was shot twice, once near his ribs, and another time near his lungs. No arrests have been made in the second shooting.

According to El Diario de Juarez, the month of May was the deadliest month in Mexico this year, with nearly 3,000 people killed.

