New retail stores opening in the Outlet Shoppes of El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Pasoans can expect stores like Kate Spade New York, Psycho Bunny, Keg & Brew, Vineyard Vines, Cole Haan, and Box Lunch to open at the Outlet Shoppes at El Paso soon.

Psycho Bunny and Keg & Brew outlets are set to open in late summer of 2023.

Vineyard Vines, Kate Spade New York, Cole Haan, and Box Lunch open dates will be announced soon.

These stores will join other newly-opened stores like Hollister Warehouse, Hey Dude, Invicta, and Windsor Fashion. Those all opened in that last six months.

Mall officials say their excited to offer higher-end shopping options to El Pasoans, allowing them to shop favorite brands without having to leave the Borderland.

"So there are huge national designer brands, name stores that are coming to our shopping center to offer more than ever," a spokesperson told ABC-7.

Officials say they are also excited to attract more shoppers from Juarez and other areas outside of El Paso. They say they hope to make the Outlet Shoppes a destination shopping attraction.