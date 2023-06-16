The YWCA El Paso del Norte Region is partnering with The Great Khalid Foundation as both to debut the Inaugural Juneteenth Cultural Celebration. This black-tie gala will be held on June 17th at 6:30pm at the Abraham Chavez Theater in downtown El Paso.

Guests will receive a full Grammy-like experience as the evening will commence with a red-carpet entrance and reception for all guests. The reception will include an art auction, live jazz with Sha’Vonne Williams, a Juneteenth Freedom Pathway History Exhibit, a 360-photo booth, Southern inspired hors d’oeuvres, and a bar. There will be vocal performances, cultural dance, and The Billy Townes Band showcasing Black excellence in the performing arts.

General admission tickets are available for $150 while VIP tickets are $350. Sponsorship packets are also available for $2,500. Click below to purchase tickets.

https://www.universe.com/events/first-annual-juneteenth-cultural-celebration-gala-tickets-XDNYH3