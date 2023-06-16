First Annual Juneteenth Cultural Celebration Gala
The YWCA El Paso del Norte Region is partnering with The Great Khalid Foundation as both to debut the Inaugural Juneteenth Cultural Celebration. This black-tie gala will be held on June 17th at 6:30pm at the Abraham Chavez Theater in downtown El Paso.
Guests will receive a full Grammy-like experience as the evening will commence with a red-carpet entrance and reception for all guests. The reception will include an art auction, live jazz with Sha’Vonne Williams, a Juneteenth Freedom Pathway History Exhibit, a 360-photo booth, Southern inspired hors d’oeuvres, and a bar. There will be vocal performances, cultural dance, and The Billy Townes Band showcasing Black excellence in the performing arts.
General admission tickets are available for $150 while VIP tickets are $350. Sponsorship packets are also available for $2,500. Click below to purchase tickets.
https://www.universe.com/events/first-annual-juneteenth-cultural-celebration-gala-tickets-XDNYH3