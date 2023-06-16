Mexican peso catching up with U.S. dollar, impacting Borderland shoppers

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- The U.S. dollar's value keeps going down south of the border. Right now, if borderland residents want to buy their dollars, the estimated cost is around $17 Mexican pesos.

We've seen this decrease since the start of 2023. In January its value was around $19 Mexican pesos.

ABC-7 spoke with regular border crossers that say they are second guessing the way they spend their money on both sides of the border.

Business owners say they have also been impacted. The maquiladora industry and the cargo transportation crossings on our border also have to deal with this change.

UTEP Professor of Economics Tom Fullerton also told ABC-7 the Mexican peso's current value is where it should be.

We will have more details on how the current rate on both these currencies is affecting you and the border's economy in later newscasts.