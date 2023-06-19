ABC-7 First Alert: Juneteenth kicks off the first heatwave of the season

An ABC-7 First Alert is in effect for the season's first heat wave. The heatwave starts on Juneteenth; temperatures will rise across the region with breezy winds and partly cloudy skies.

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory. The prolonged heat will continue through the weekend. Temperatures will range between 100 to 107 degrees.

Keep your furry friends safe by limiting longer strolls to the early morning or evening hours when it’s coolest out, and stay in the shade as much as possible.

Stay cool, stay hydrated, and stay informed with the StormTrack Weather First Alert weather updates. Getting too hot will make you sick. You can become ill from the heat if your body can’t compensate for it and properly cool you off.

Know the signs of heat-related illness: Heat Cramps, Exhaustion, Stroke (weather.gov)

Protect your pets: Heat and Pets | Natural Disasters and Severe Weather | CDC