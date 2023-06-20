Migrants continue to stay at the Chamizal in Juarez amid ongoing surge

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Migrants in Juarez continue to stage themselves at Chamizal Park and next to the city's temporary shelter near the Stanton-Lerdo Bridge.

ABC-7 spoke with Santiago Gonzalez, the city's human rights director, about this situation. He said currently city shelters are at their 60-70% capacity.

ABC-7 is working to learn how many migrants are staying at or near the Chamizal and other parts of town. The number is constantly changing, according to Gonzalez.

City officials visit the park every day, telling migrants they can't stay overnight at the park. Some migrants, however, still find ways of sleeping there overnight.

On the other hand, the city's temporary camp has around one hundred migrants currently. Juarez officials confirmed there are already plans to move those migrants to different shelters around the city, but it has been complicated due to the migrants' decision to stay out of the shelters.

ABC-7 will speak to the Juarez Department of Parks and Gardens to learn more about the migrants' situation at El Chamizal.