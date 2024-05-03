Lots of sunshine with warm temps continue for the weekend. SW winds will gust to around 25 mph Saturday and 30 mph later Sunday. Temps will be around 90 degrees.
The winds get stronger next week with some light-blowing dust and sand.
BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION
KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.