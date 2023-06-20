Police respond to possible threat in West El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police have locked down an area near Mesa and Executive in West El Paso. A spokesperson says a person claims that another person threatened them with a weapon. Officers were called out to secure the situation.

This is all happening near the Mesa Inn on the 4100 block of North Mesa Street.

Investigators are still meeting with those involved. They say they still don't know if there was actually a weapon involved in the altercation or if a crime took place.

ABC-7 is working to learn more information. This is a developing story. We will update you when we learn more.