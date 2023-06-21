Woman suspected of shooting Uber driver on El Paso highway due for bond hearing

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The woman charged with shooting an Uber driver on US-54 near Loop 375 is due for a bond hearing on Friday, June 23. The hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

48-year-old Phoebe Copas is charged with Aggravated Assault after investigators say she shot her Uber driver, Daniel Piedra, on June 16.

Police say Copas, who is not from El Paso, was riding in the Uber on her way to Speaking Rock Casino to meet her boyfriend when she saw signs for Juarez. Investigators believe Copas panicked, believing Piedra was kidnapping her and taking her to Mexico.

Police say Copas pulled out a revolver and shot Piedra in the back of the head and wrist, causing the car to crash into a concrete barrier. Court documents state Copas took a picture of the scene and sent it to her boyfriend before calling 911.

Police say the place on the highway where the shooting happened is not near a port of entry and is on a common route to the casino.

Piedra was rushed to University Medical Center and is on life support. The hospital said he is still in critical condition, and doctors are evaluating his future care.

In a Gofundme post, Piedra's wife says her husband is the family's sole provider. She says he was driving for Uber while he recovered from a knee surgery.