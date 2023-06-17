Police say a woman arrested after Uber driver shot

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Police arrested a woman in connection to a shooting of an Uber driver Friday afternoon.

Police say 48-year-old Phoebe Copas was a passenger in the Uber driven by Daniel Piedra Garcia.

Just after 2:19 p.m. El Paso Police officers responded to U.S. 54 near Loop 375 near the Bridge of the Americas after Copas called 911.

Emergency crews took Garcia to an area hospital for treatment of critical injuries.

Copas is facing aggravated assault causing seriously bodily injury which is a Second Degree felony.

She remains in the El Paso County Jail under a $1,000,000 bond.

Garcia remains hospitalized.

Police say they are continuing to investigate this incident.