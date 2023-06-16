One person injured, one detained after shooting on US-54 near Bridge of the Americas

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- First responders are on US-54 right now, responding to a shooting. El Paso Police Department officials say one person was taken to the hospital and another was detained.

Emergency crews appear to have closed off lanes on US-54 near the Bridge of the Americas, according to what ABC-7 crews see through TXDOT traffic cameras. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

We have a crews heading to the scene. This is a developing story. Stand by for more details.