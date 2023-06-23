Desert Party Murder: Court documents state victim carried fake gun, threatened to shoot people

HORIZON CITY, Texas (KVIA) -- 19-year-old Anthony Nguyen Duenas is charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after investigators say he shot two people at a desert party April 16, 2023.

Duenas is accused of murdering Ryan Romero and shooting a 17-year-old girl in the head. The girl suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to court documents newly obtained by ABC-7.

Investigators say that Romero and an unidentified friend had been walking around the party, allegedly threatening to shoot people. The friend told investigators that Romero had a fake gun in his waistband that he was showing off to people as he threatened to shoot them. The friend admitted he had also pretended to have a gun and make threats.

Police documents state Duenas got into an argument with Romero and his friend during a mosh pit. Once the party started to end and Romero and his friend were leaving, investigators say Duenas and a group of people got into an argument with the duo. Romero allegedly showed Duenas the fake gun in his waistband, and that's when Duenas shot him, according to court records.

A friend of Duenas claimed that he believed that Romero's gun was real. He also provided investigators with videos of Romero and his gun at the party.

Horizon Police officers found Romero in the passenger seat of a car. He was taken to UMC and pronounced dead.

Duenas remains in jail on a $1,150,000 bond.