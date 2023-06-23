Skip to Content
News

Maintaining AC units during brutal summer heat in the Borderland

CBS Austin / YouTube
By
New
Published 10:50 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Borderland is in the midst of a summer heat wave, with weekend highs well above 100 degrees.

The summer heat wave means residents will be needing their air conditioning units to be working properly.

The U.S. Department of Energy has spelled out specific tips for keeping your AC unit up and working. Their suggestions include: replacing old filters, keeping dirt and debris away from coils, and inspecting the seal between windows and units.

The Department of Energy says a professional should be called whenever you face a situation that requires much more attention that any day-to-day issue.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Samuel Harasimowicz

Sam Harasimowicz is a reporter, producer and one of the anchors of ABC-7’s weekend evening news programs

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content