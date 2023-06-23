Maintaining AC units during brutal summer heat in the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Borderland is in the midst of a summer heat wave, with weekend highs well above 100 degrees.

The summer heat wave means residents will be needing their air conditioning units to be working properly.

The U.S. Department of Energy has spelled out specific tips for keeping your AC unit up and working. Their suggestions include: replacing old filters, keeping dirt and debris away from coils, and inspecting the seal between windows and units.

The Department of Energy says a professional should be called whenever you face a situation that requires much more attention that any day-to-day issue.