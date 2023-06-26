Las Cruces fire seriously damages house, injures firefighter

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces firefighters helped put out a blaze on the 7700 block of Charro Road Saturday, just after 10:30 p.m. The house is located on the East Mesa.

Firefighters had difficulty connecting to a fire hydrant because there were none near the house. As a result, crews had to shuttle the water to the house. This slowed down the crews' efforts to put out the fire. It took crews almost three hours to knock it out.

Officials say the fire displaced two adults and two children. The fire seriously damaged the house and injured one firefighter. Crews are still working to determine the cost of the damages. The American Red Cross is helping the family.