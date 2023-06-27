El Paso Singer Khalid Recovering From Car Crash

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) --- El Paso R&B singer Khalid was in a car crash recently.

Ed Sheeran broke the news about the incident when he took to his Instagram Story on Friday, June 23 to inform his fans that Khalid would not be opening his show in Washington, D.C.

Sheeran had to work double duty during a recent stop on his Mathematics tour. At the start of the show in Landover, Maryland, Sheeran took the stage and let fans know Khalid had been in a car accident earlier in the week and, due to his recovery time, he won't be opening the show as scheduled. But instead of canceling the opening act, Sheeran took it upon himself to give fans what they paid for.

"Khalid was in a car accident this week, he's recovering and we wish him the best," Sheeran told the crowd. "If people don't know I was going to be the opening act today people are going to walk up to me today like, 'This show isn't what I thought it was. I thought there'd be more fireworks.'"

Sheeran performed a 30-minute set that included songs from his latest album, Subtract.

Towards the end of the opening act, Sheeran wished Khalid nothing but the best with his recovery and hoped he would make it to the next tour stop.

"I just want to say, before I introduce this next song, that I really hope Khalid gets well soon and that he'll be joining us in Boston," he said.

The two are scheduled to perform July 1 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

There's not much information on what happened with Khalid, but according to Sheeran, he's doing well.

Khalid was announced as Sheeran's opener back in October.