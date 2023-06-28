Bicyclists slams into car on busy Las Cruces street

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A 50-year-old bicyclist slammed into a passing car while crossing one of the busiest intersections in Las Cruces.

Las Cruces Police Department officials say the bicyclist was riding west on the sidewalk of Lohman Avenue when they failed to stop at Solano, continued through the intersection without dismounting, and slammed into an SUV that was traveling south along Solano Drive.

The driver of that car stayed on scene and cooperated with police. Witnesses told police the car seemed to be following the speed limit and was crossing the intersection on a green light. The witnesses also reported seeing the bicyclist fail to stop at Solano.

A part of the intersection is still closed as investigators continue to look into the crash.

The bicyclist was air to University Medical Center in El Paso with potentially life-threatening injuries, police say.

"City ordinance allows bicycles to travel on sidewalks, but bicyclists must dismount and walk the bicycle across sidewalks," a police spokesperson tells ABC-7. "Bicyclists can also travel in designated bike lanes where they exist."