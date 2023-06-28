Las Cruces teen goes missing, sparking widespread search

DONA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico (KVIA) -- 15-year-old Rowan Smith went missing from his Las Cruces home on June 28 at about 9 a.m. The Dona Ana County Sheriff's Office issued a Missing Endangered Advisory later that same day, asking everyone to help them locate Smith.

Officials describe Smith as being 6 feet tall and 175 pounds with brown eyes, brown hair, and a scar in the middle of his forehead. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, and gray shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dona Ana County Sheriff's Office or call 911.