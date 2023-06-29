Animals in Juarez are being abandoned in the streets at an alarming rate, experts say

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- More pets have been abandoned or dropped at Juarez's animal rescue centers and on city streets recently.

According to the city of Juarez, on Tuesday three puppies were left at the Animal Welfare Center. Because temperatures have been high recently, this practice is becoming increasingly dangerous.

César René Díaz, the city's Director of Ecology, says he has noticed abandoned animals more often recently. He says residents can face fines.

Also on Tuesday, officers with the Juarez Police Department found a dog locked in a steel cage with five dead puppies. They were left under the sun without shade or something to cover them from the heat. Authorities confirmed the five puppies passed away due to heatstroke.

Officers responded to a 911 call where residents reported seeing the mom being abandoned with the puppies outside of a home. Police officers have not yet found the owner.