Man killed in east El Paso shooting, police asking for public’s help

UPDATE: El Paso Police has confirmed that the victim, a 39-year-old hispanic male, died at the hospital from his injuries. They say the investigation is ongoing. They are asking for any information from the public regarding a possible suspect, and add there is no threat to the public at this time. They believe the shooting is an "isolated incident."

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police's Crimes Against Persons unit is investigating a shooting in east El Paso.

The incident happened at the 2000 block of Diciembre Drive, not far from the intersection of Montwood Drive and Lee Trevino Drive.

Police dispatch officials say the call came in at 9:22 p.m. Wednesday. They say a person with a gunshot wound was transported to Del Sol Medical Center by a private party.

ABC-7 crews on scene were able to see multiple yellow markers placed by investigators in the driveway of a home that was taped off by police.

