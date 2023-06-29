Skip to Content
News

Man killed in east El Paso shooting, police asking for public’s help

KVIA
By
Updated
today at 8:35 AM
Published 6:43 AM

UPDATE: El Paso Police has confirmed that the victim, a 39-year-old hispanic male, died at the hospital from his injuries. They say the investigation is ongoing. They are asking for any information from the public regarding a possible suspect, and add there is no threat to the public at this time. They believe the shooting is an "isolated incident."

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police's Crimes Against Persons unit is investigating a shooting in east El Paso.

The incident happened at the 2000 block of Diciembre Drive, not far from the intersection of Montwood Drive and Lee Trevino Drive.

Police dispatch officials say the call came in at 9:22 p.m. Wednesday. They say a person with a gunshot wound was transported to Del Sol Medical Center by a private party.

ABC-7 crews on scene were able to see multiple yellow markers placed by investigators in the driveway of a home that was taped off by police.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned on-air and online at KVIA.com for more updates as they come into our newsroom.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jason McNabb

Reporter/Multimedia Journalist & GMEP Weekends co-anchor

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content