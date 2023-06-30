Students weigh in following Supreme Court’s student loans forgiveness ruling

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Students quickly weighed in following the Supreme Court's ruling on President Biden's student loan forgiveness program.

In a 6-3 vote, SCOTUS struck down the program that would forgive student loan debt for over 43 million Americans.

The program would have canceled $10,000 in student debt for those who made less than $125,000.

One student said she was frustrated and heartbroken after hearing about the ruling.

"All we wanted was just being able to have the opportunity of like, well let's not have these debts on us. We already have to deal with inflation rising, there’s not that much opportunity of jobs and stuff like that, so it was a disappointment," said Stephanie Guitierrez, a UTEP student.

Others said the U.S. government should step in and help borrowers.

"I think if the government is interested in investing in everyone's education or to keep the country you know being a top leader, especially in certain industries, I think it is really, really important to sort of focus on education, and with that comes the funding too," said Joaquin Moreno, a UCLA graduate.

Some students said they understand the concerns the program raised.

"I think the only concern that I have is that it obviously does require spending. I do kinda see some validity with that complaint, you know obviously, we don’t want to spend too much because, at the end of the day, it does come back to us as taxpayers," said John Antowan, a pre-medical student at UCLA.