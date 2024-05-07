Cruise ship worker accused of stabbing 3 people with scissors on board vessel bound for Alaska

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Authorities say a cruise ship worker from South Africa has been arrested in Alaska’s capital city after he was accused of attacking a woman and two security guards with scissors on board the vessel. The U.S. attorney’s office says the man is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon within maritime and territorial jurisdiction. Online court records do not show an attorney for the 35-year-old man. The U.S. attorney’s office says the ship arrived in Juneau on Tuesday, when the man was arrested by the FBI.

