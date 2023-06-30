First responders wear hazmat suits to clean up 100-gallon hot sauce spill in East El Paso

Update: The cleanup operation has been upgraded to a Hazmat Condition 3 incident. First responders area wearing hazmat suits. Officials say no one was injured in the incident.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- First responders tell ABC-7 that 100 gallons of hot sauce spilled onto the highway Friday morning.

It happened when a semi-truck stopped along I-10 west near the Hawkins exit.

Traffic was moved down to just two lanes while emergency crews tried to clean up the spill and the wreckage from the crash.

We are working to learn what led up to the crash. Check back for additional details.