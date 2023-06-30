Miss Texas America inspiring others to find the beauty within

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Beauty comes in all shapes and sizes, and no one is more passionate about spreading that message than Miss Texas America, Averie Bishop.

"I didn't see anyone who looked like me, so I didn't think I could be," Bishop told ABC-7. "I didn't think I was pretty enough, tall enough, or rich enough, but I gave myself permission to try hard things."

Bishop became the first Asian-American to win the title of Miss Texas America in 2022, and spent the past year inspiring young women all over the state. Her non-profit is called "Y'all Means All."

She will give up her crown this Saturday when this year's batch of contestants take the stage to compete for the title of Miss Texas America 2023.

Four of the women vying for Bishop's crown and title are from El Paso.

The winner of Saturday's event will go on to compete to become Miss America.

You can watch the statewide competition this Saturday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on ABC-7.