Things To Do for 4th of July Weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) --- Independence Day falls on Tuesday this year, and celebrations are starting early this weekend.

Looking for something to do to celebrate America? Here's a peek at what's planned for this weekend:

Five Points Block Party

The Five Points Development Association will have a community block party from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will be on Saturday, July 1st at the historic gas station, 2871 Grant Ave. There will be tables and chairs and shade set up. Enjoy classic cars, food trucks and more.

Socorro's Independence Extravaganza

The City of Socorro will have its Independence Extravaganza Saturday, July 1st at Cougar Park, 10664 Socorro Road. Gates open at 5 p.m. There will be artists, vendors, and a variety of activities. Performers will include the Chile Rellenos Band at 5:30 p.m., La Mezkla at 8 p.m. and the fireworks show will start at 10 p.m.

4th of July fireworks spectacular in downtown

Watch the Downtown sky sparkle with an amazing display of fireworks on Saturday, July 2nd and Sunday, July 3rd at Southwest University Park! The El Paso Chihuahuas will take on the Reno Aces. Both games kick off at 7:05 p.m. There’s no better place to celebrate America’s Independence Day than at the ballpark.

Fort Davis Concerts

Musician Doug Moreland will perform June 30 and Jody Nix, a traditional country music and swing artist, will perform July 1 at the Kelly Pavilion in Fort Davis, Texas. Tickets will be $20 at the door each night. Tickets for both concerts in advance are $30, plus fees, available online at eventbrite.com. Frederico7 will perform at a free Latin showcase at 7 p.m. July 2 on the courthouse lawn.

Wet N' Wild

Take the family out to Wet N' Wild for a day of swimming, rides and more. Park hours will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Weekday admission is $39.99 plus tax for ages 4 and up. Buy tickets online at wetnwildworld.com

Electric Light Parade in Las Cruces

The annual Electric Light Parade will return with a "Red, White, and BOOM!" theme at 9 p.m. Sunday, July 3rd at Apodaca Park, 801 Madrid, in Las Cruces. It will travel south on Solano Avenue to Hadley Avenue, where it ends at Maag Softball Complex.