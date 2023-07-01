How you can celebrate 4th of July in the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- There are a lot of fun things to do this 4th of July weekend and on the holiday itself!

You can get a head start by celebrating early in Socorro.

They will have its Independence Extravaganza Saturday, July 1st at Cougar Park.

Gates open at 5 p.m. There will be artists, vendors, and of course, fireworks.

In Las Cruces, the annual Electric Light Parade will return with a "Red, white, and boom!" theme at 9 p.m. Monday, July 3rd at Apodaca Park. It will travel south on Solano Avenue to Hadley Avenue, where it ends at Maag Softball Complex.

El Paso County will hold its 4th of July Stars and Stripes Celebration on the actual holiday.

Expect the traditional fireworks show Tuesday at around 9:20 p.m. at Ascarate park.