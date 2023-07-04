Skip to Content
El Paso Chihuahuas fall 12-6 to Las Vegas Aviators in first ever home game on the 4th of July

July 4, 2023 11:51 PM
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- In their tenth season, the El Paso Chihuahuas hosted their first ever 4th of July game in front of a crowd of 9,417 people.

The Las Vegas Aviators scored the final five runs of Tuesday’s game at Southwest University Park to pull ahead and beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 12-6. It was the first game of a six-game series.

The Chihuahuas scored a run in the first inning Tuesday and they’ve scored in the first in six of their last seven games.

Chihuahuas shortstop Tim Lopes led off for the seventh time this season and reached base three times, going 1-for-3 with a double, a stolen base and two walks. Lopes’ 92 hits is tied for the Pacific Coast League lead. The Chihuahuas are now 5-4 all-time on the Fourth of July.

Recent El Paso reliever Angel Felipe pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning for Las Vegas a few weeks after being claimed on waivers by Oakland and assigned to the Aviators.

The Chihuahuas have lost six games in a row, which is the longest losing streak of the season and is tied for the longest in team history. They will look to get back to winning ways on Wednesday when they host the Aviators for game two at Southwest University Park at 6.35 p.m. MT.

