Day one of Wal-Mart shooter’s Federal trial wraps up

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Day one of Walmart shooter Patrick Crusius' trial wrapped up for the day. Families of the Wal-Mart shooting victims read emotional statements addressing Crusius for the first time.

About twelve family members spoke to the court today including Genesis Davila.

Genesis Davila was in front of Walmart when the shooting began on August 3, 2019. Her father was shot but survived. Her soccer coach Memo Garcia did not.

Davila said every 4th of July since the shooting has not been the same. She fears fireworks. They bring back the sound of gunshots she heard that day.

She addressed the courtroom in tears and raised her voice in anger.

"I will always hate him for what I went through at the age of 12 and I'm 16," Davila said. "Now when I go into stores I look for exits in case it happens again."

Davila then addressed Crusius.

"I want you dead. I hate you so much. Not only did you make me and my family suffer you made my community suffer. I hate you. No one invited you here to our quiet community."

Crusius sat emotionless throughout the hearing. He would give gentle head nods while victims and families were speaking,

Shooting survivor Kaitlyn Melendez spoke with a dog next to her.

On August third. Her grandfather David Johnson shielded her from gunfire. He died.

Melendez was the youngest to stand and speak before the courtroom at 13 years old. She was 9 at the time of the shooting.

“You're not a monster. You're the devil. You took away my childhood," Melendez said.

Her mother Stephanie Melendez also addressed the courtroom.

"Having my baby screaming in the background, hearing my dad was shot, that was shattering."

“My dad made sure she came home that day.”

"I promised my daughter the beauty of this world you showed her a monster."

“I want my daughter's cries to haunt you.”

Thomas Hoffman, son of victim Alexander Hoffman, also addressed Crusius.

"You deserve to suffer in jail and burn in hell. You are an evil parasite that is nothing without a weapon. I hope you always think of the families who suffer because of you, you stupid bastard.”