Arrest made in connection with fatal Baltimore block party shooting

Originally Published: 07 JUL 23 12:12 ET

By Kristina Sgueglia, CNN

(CNN) — A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with the Baltimore block party shooting over the weekend that claimed two lives.

Detectives believe the male teen “was involved in the mass shooting,” a news release from the Baltimore Police Department stated, without further elaborating on the alleged involvement.

He has been charged with possession of a firearm by a minor, assault weapon possession, reckless endangerment and handgun in a vehicle, police said.

Three of the 28 mostly teen victims remain at local hospitals in fair condition, police said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.