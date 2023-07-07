Families of Walmart shooting victims speak as judge sentences shooter to 90 life sentences

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The families of the Walmart shooting victims area speaking to ABC-7 as a federal judge hands down 90 life sentences.

After the judge handed his sentence, he informed families of the victims inside the courtroom that he will recommend Crusius be remanded to the Florence Federal Correctional Complex in Colorado to serve out his 90 consecutive life sentences.

The judge says he will recommend Crusius receive mental health treatment while serving out his sentences.