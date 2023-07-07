Skip to Content
News

Families of Walmart shooting victims speak as judge sentences shooter to 90 life sentences

By
Published 11:52 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The families of the Walmart shooting victims area speaking to ABC-7 as a federal judge hands down 90 life sentences.

After the judge handed his sentence, he informed families of the victims inside the courtroom that he will recommend Crusius be remanded to the Florence Federal Correctional Complex in Colorado to serve out his 90 consecutive life sentences.

The judge says he will recommend Crusius receive mental health treatment while serving out his sentences.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Samuel Harasimowicz

Sam Harasimowicz is a reporter, producer and one of the anchors of ABC-7’s weekend evening news programs

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content