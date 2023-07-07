Defense attorney details alleged mental illness that he claims caused Walmart shooter to carry out the massacre

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A federal judge has handed down a formal sentence to the Walmart shooter, Patrick Crusius. The judge sentenced him to serve 90 life sentences.

Defense attorney, Joe Spencer gave the allocution statement on behalf of Crusius saying his client suffered from a severe mental illness called Schizoaffective disorder, a disorder that prompted Crusius to hear voices in his head, and see things that were not there.

He told the court that this disorder is what eventually lead him to commit this horrific act.

After the judge handed his sentence, he informed families of the victims inside the courtroom that he will recommend Crusius be remanded to the Florence Federal Correctional Complex in Colorado to serve out his 90 consecutive life sentences.

The judge says he will recommend Crusius receive mental health treatment while serving out his sentences.

ABC-7 crews inside the courtroom also learned that Crusius mother learned that her son had purchased a firearm, the one used in the massacre, and reported it Allen, Texas police, who in turn told her that Crusius had the right to own a firearm because he was over the age of 18 years old.

Immediately following the handing of the sentence, a family member cried out, “We’ll see you again, you coward.”

Crusius pleaded guilty to federal charges earlier this year. His sentencing hearing started Wednesday.

Crusius is also facing state charges, to which he has pleaded not guilty.

El Paso District Attorney Bill Hicks says he plans to pursue the death penalty if Crusius is found guilty in the state's trial.

Hicks addressed the community Thursday, clarifying that the federal sentencing does not impact his plans for the state's trial.

Crusius is accused of killing 23 people and injuring 22 others at the Cielo Vista Walmart on August 3, 2019.