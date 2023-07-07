Victims enraged, unsatisfied after federal judge sentences Walmart mass shooter

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Following the formal sentencing for the Walmart mass shooter, Patrick Crusius, family members of the victims and other survivors were quick to weigh in.

Most were frustrated and disappointed with the sentence.

Friday morning inside a federal courthouse, a judge sentenced the murderer to serve 90 life sentences in a federal prison.

Some victims' family members told ABC-7 they would be returning to the state trial.

Dean Reckard, son of Margie Reckard who was killed inside the Cielo Vista Walmart, said healing would begin when both cases are complete.

"It’s a start, but we still got a ways to go to find out what his real punishment is," he said.

Martha Juarez, whose father was killed in the attack, said it was difficult to see the shooter for the first time in the courtroom.

"It's not going to bring anybody back. I am glad it's over," she said.

She also blamed the authorities and their lack of action.

During the final day of sentencing, it was revealed by defense lawyers that Crusius' mom had expressed concerns to Allen Police about him having an assault weapon. Allen Police couldn't do anything about her concerns.

"Somebody could have stopped it. Allen police if you are listening, Allen, Texas, you had a duty," Juarez said.

The father of the youngest victim, Javier Rodriguez, also spoke out following the sentencing.

"Good that this is over that way we can start the state and he can start serving and paying for what he's done," he said.

Adria Gonzalez who was inside the Walmart during the attack and managed to get out said she is in favor of Crusius getting the death penalty.